Know how Modi devised strategy to combat 2nd wave of Covid

Know how Modi devised strategy to combat 2nd wave of Covid
April 20
15:28 2021
NEW DELHI: As the country is struggling to cope up with the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings to come up with a strategy to neutralize the threat posed by the lethal virus.

Modi, who was into the seventh day of the Navratra fast, had a hectic day on Monday as he was busy in holding talks with the Chief Ministers of several major states affected by Covid-19, apart from taking part in the video conferences with reputed doctors and top pharma companies of the country.

Earlier, in a landmark decision taken on Monday during an important meeting, the government decided that everyone above the age of 18 would get Covid vaccination from May 1.

On Monday, Modi had his meetings lined up from the morning. He first reviewed the situation in all the Corona-affected states in the country. Later, an important meeting on vaccination started from 11.30 a.m. High-level sources told IANS that Prime Minister Modi, after talking to the Chief Ministers of the states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, also inquired about the situation arising out of Covid-19.

Modi assured the Chief Ministers that there will be no shortage of anything — from oxygen to vaccine, medicines, etc. He sent out a message that “in the times of crisis, the Central government stands with the states”.

After this, Prime Minister Modi held an important meeting with the top leaders of the BJP on the issue of West Bengal where elections are underway in phases.

Keeping in mind the risk posed by the coronavirus, it was decided that there would not be more than 500 people in the party’s meetings in Bengal. Besides, all Covid protocols including social distancing, wearing masks, etc. will be strictly followed.

In the evening, Modi held two important meetings on Covid management.

At 4.30 p.m., he held a video conference with reputed doctors from all over the country and sought their suggestions. The doctors shared their experiences on the overall effects of the second wave of Covid-19 that has hit the country hard.

The Prime Minister also discussed with doctors about the medical and health infrastructure. After this, Modi held a video conference with the representatives of the top pharma companies of the country from 6 p.m. During the meeting, he told the pharma companies that there should be no shortage of life saving medicines at any cost. He also directed to increase the capacity of production of essential medicines.

