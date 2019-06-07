Something went wrong with the connection!

Know India Programs announced

June 07
11:21 2019
INDIA POST NEWS SERVICE

SAN FRANCISCO: The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has announced that three Know India Programs (KIPs), organized by the Indian government for the Indian youth diaspora in the age group of 18-30, will be held from August to October this year.

The objective of KIP is to connect these youth with their motherland and give them exposure to the various aspects of contemporary India’s art, culture and heritage,

The KIP is a 25-day program together with 10-days tour to one or two partner states in India .

The Indian government has decided is organizing six KIPs during the financial year 2019-20.

The schedule of the upcoming three KIPs is as follows:

S. No. No. of KIP Partner State Duration of the whole KIP in India Schedule for visiting Partner State. Last date of online submission of applications on KIP Portal.
1 54th KIP Punjab, and Haryana. 1st August to 25th August , 2019 Punjab – 6 August to 10thAugust, 2019; &

Haryana -10thAugust to 15thAugust, 2019.

 30th June, 2019.
2 55th KIP Goa 3rd September to 27thSeptember, 2019. 7th September to 16th September, 2019 30th July, 2019.
3 56th KIP Kerala, 1st October to 25th October, 2019. 5th October to 14th October, 2019. 30th August, 2019
           

 

The portal www.kip.gov.in enables Indian-origin youth to apply online for KIP programmes. For more details please see https://kip.gov.in/ and https://kip.gov.in/home/guidelines.

With Regards

सुमति स.राव
Sumati S. Rao
कौंसल
Consul(CIC & Visa)
Consulate General of India
San Francisco
415 668 0595

