Know Which Battery is Best for Your Inverter for Home

In today's time, it is not possible to imagine our lives without gadgets and appliances because they make our lives so relaxed and comfortable. But, when there is a power cut, things come to a standstill. You will need an intelligent power backup system so it's important to understand which one will work the best for your needs. An inverter is an excellent choice for homes and bigger establishments. When buying an inverter, make sure you learn everything about its battery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, you can conveniently check for inverter battery online from the comfort of your home.

The main function of an inverter battery is to supply of electric charge according to your needs. In contrast, the battery is responsible for storing the backup charge. There are various types of batteries available, like flat plate battery, GEL battery, and tubular battery.

To know which battery will be an ideal choice for your inverter for home, let us learn about the different batteries in-depth:

GEL Battery

When you are looking for a battery online, look for GEL batteries. They are similar to traditional lead-acid batteries, with silica added to the electrolyte to make a gel-like substance inside. Deep cycle lead-acid GEL batteries are built sturdy, and they don’t require any maintenance; this makes them a perfect choice for inverters. These batteries are sealed, valve controlled, and completely safe and environmental friendly. GEL batteries are engineered to provide the best-in-class density per unit volume or weight.

Construction-wise, a GEL battery may use flat plate technology or tubular plate technology. Tubular plate GEL batteries are an ideal choice for inverter batteries for home applications.

Flat Plate Inverter Battery

A flat plate inverter battery is a lead-acid battery that is made of positive and negative plates. The battery is known as a flat plate because the geometric shape of the plate is flat. The two visible components of these batteries are-

Structure- This part is responsible for the transmission of electricity produced on the plates and holds the other active components.

Reactive Chemicals- This part generates electrical energy within the battery.

Flat plate batteries are an ideal choice for instant high current applications due to the larger surface area of plates. When compared to tubular batteries, they are recharged faster.

Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

When looking for a battery online, you will realize that a tubular battery is similar to any lead-acid battery, and it is constructed from positive and negative plates. But here, the geometric structure of the positive plate is tubular while that of the negative plates is flat.

Positive plates are built-in tubular form to provide the active and chemical components inside the battery with additional support. Such batteries have a tubular support system around the reactive chemicals, thus, ensuring that the responsive portion stays in place throughout the battery life.

Construction-wise, tubular batteries are robust and have a service life of about 5 to 8 years. They are mainly used for extended power cut zones, where the duration of the power cut is generally longer than the usual one or where large loads need to be assisted. Tubular batteries are meant for cyclic tasks, where the consistent and heavy load needs to run.

There are two types of tubular batteries:

Short Tubular

A short tubular battery is an ideal choice for small spaces due to its compact size and shape. It can be easily put on a low height cabinet. Besides ease in the installation process, short tubular batteries are durable, require low maintenance, and range between 60 Ah to 150 Ah.

Tall Tubular

A tall tubular battery is an ideal choice for electrical devices that need high power consumption. Tall tubular batteries, ranging from 110 Ah to 225 Ah, are specially designed for heavy load application and long power cuts. They are best suited for deep discharge appliances.

Get the Best Battery Online for Your Home Inverter

The next time you experience a power cut, you won't have to spend your time battling the scorching summer heat. Invest in a good and reliable inverter with the right kind of inverter battery to support it.

