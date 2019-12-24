Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kohli ends year on top of ICC Test rankings, Rahane slips to 7th

Kohli ends year on top of ICC Test rankings, Rahane slips to 7th
December 24
16:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman while Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday. Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson (864) ends the year at number three. Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth place but Rahane, who slipped to seventh, was replaced by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. 

Azam scored an unbeaten hundred and 60 in the second Test in Karachi against Sri Lanka to move three spots to sixth and achieve his career-best ranking of sixth. Mayank Agarwal and India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20 for India, occupying the 12th and 15th spots respectively.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, retained his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins. India’s Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, remained at number 2 behind Jason Holder of the West Indies among Test all-rounders.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India stand on top with 360 points, way ahead of Australia (216), Pakistan (80), Sri Lanka (80), New Zealand (60) and England (56). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

  • Yes (100%, 85 Votes)
  • No (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 85

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India, Pak enmity main reason why #SAARC is not prospering: #Bangladesh FM - https://t.co/PPDd3bb2jc Get your new… https://t.co/zxGgCqLsTr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 24, 2019, 11:31 am

PM Modi congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/Q29GFP5Jci Get your news featured u… https://t.co/q8WBn4DvTA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 24, 2019, 11:26 am

3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka - https://t.co/PDCgU3nQ53 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5QyvJMGti2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 24, 2019, 11:18 am

Plz understand our pain, don't protest against amended citizenship law: Pak Hindus - https://t.co/kUrybetGbX Get y… https://t.co/yUtQwYAw2a
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 24, 2019, 11:13 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.