Kohli’s 100th Test: India win toss, elect to bat against SL

March 04
09:27 2022
MOHALI: India won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test here in Mohali, Punjab on Friday.

After a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20 series, Team India will look forward to continuing their dominance in the two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions. This clash also marks India batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match.

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, “We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it’s important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three seamers and two spinners.”

On the other hand, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said, “We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando (ANI)

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCInd vs SLIndian Premier LeagueIPL NewsIPL updatesKohli's 100th TestRohit SharmaT20 CaptainT20 WCT20 World CupTest Matches IndiaVirat KohliVirat Kohli CeenturiesVIrat Kohli Net Worth
