Kolkata-the city that offers a visual delight to tourists

Kolkata is one of the popular tourist destinations in East India covering a wide range of attraction. Being the capital city of West Bengal it attracts a large number of visitors every year. The city is well-known for its museums, cuisines, religious centres, and things that may fulfil the expectations of tourists who wish to plan a vacation with their family and friends. Another thing is that the city has everything that allows visitors to make a memorable trip.

While planning a tour to Kolkata, tourists should make sure that they get the right type of accommodation for experiencing more excitement. The best and valuable hotels in Kolkata offer excellent amenities for guests enabling them to enjoy their trip in a sophisticated environment. Some hotels even offer luxurious facilities for tourists to feel like their home. However, tourists should check the availability of rooms in hotels before organizing a trip.

Important places to visit in Kolkata

There are several things to do in Kolkata and those who visit the city for the first time should know more about them from various sources.

Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens located in Shibpur, Howrah is one of the must-see places in Kolkata. The garden which spans a total of 273 acres boasts of nearly 12,000 living perennial plants as well as thousands of dried out plants. Visitors can also find a variety of multi-coloured flowers and astounding orchids enabling them to spend quality time in peaceful surroundings.

Eco-Tourism Park

Eco-Tourism Park is the biggest urban park in Kolkata which occupies over 475 acres of land enabling tourists to relax their mind with family and friends. In addition, there are various types of activities available for tourists to enjoy based on their choices. The park has cottages and conference halls enabling visitors to rent them depending on their needs.

3.Birla Planetarium

Birla Planetarium is one of the largest planetariums in Asia that allows tourists to know more about the movements of planets. various shows and events are organized in the planetarium for astronomy lovers. Apart from that, visitors can get details of the famous astronauts and other celestial bodies with pictures and a trip to the planetarium allows a person to get more details about the solar system and universe.

Aquatica

Aquatica, a perfect place for those who want to perform recreational activities with family and children. The water theme park and resort occupying over 75000 square feet of area covers all facilities and amenities that accommodate families. A wide range of rides are available in the theme park for tourists to get maximum entertainment. It is also a perfect destination for celebrating special occasions with others.

St John’s Church

St John’s Church is the oldest church built during the reign of the British kingdom. St. John’s is known for its unique features, history, and architecture styles that draw the attention of visitors. It is an ideal place for those who want to immerse themselves in the divine power of God to ensure a blissful experience.

Travel tips to Kolkata

The best time to visit the city is from October to March, the temperature is cool for hassle-free adventure. Although Bengali is the official language spoken in Kolkata, many people use Hindi and English for communication purposes. The rupee is the currency used in Kolkata and foreign nationals can exchange the same in banks and exchange offices after knowing the rates. Travelers should take care of their valuables when visiting important places. Moreover, it is advisable for them to avoid crowded places to eliminate unwanted problems. The city covers excellent bus services and a single metro line allowing tourists to reach a place as soon as possible. Kolkata has several pubs which allow travellers to enjoy their nightlife with friends and groups. It is a wise one to carry water bottles on a trip for getting high protection from various problems. Foreign nationals should carry a copy of their passport, identity card, and other documents to get entry in important places with ease. Chowringee Road in Kolkata is famous for street vendors, small and big shops which sell a wide range of products for visitors. Tourists should follow the local tradition and culture while visiting a temple, church, or mosque. Also, it is advisable for them not to wear transparent clothes on a trip. Travelers should know the laws followed in the city to prevent threats from local people and law enforcement authorities. Howrah is the nearest railway station located to Kolkata and visitors can reach the city within a few minutes. It is also well connected by air and roads to other parts of India enabling visitors to reach the destination with more comforts. There are a wide range of food options are available in Kolkata and most of them are very cheap when compared to other metros in India.

Getting the best accommodation in Kolkata

The hotels in Kolkata offer different types of accommodation types for guests with modern facilities. They even provide special discounts during the festivals for booking rooms at the lowest prices for saving money. Nowadays, there are hotel websites which allow tourists to compare the prices easily.

On the other hand, tourists should read reviews of websites in detail for choosing the right one among them based on their choices. A hotel website will guide customers to book rooms in advance by fulfilling their expectations. In fact, it gives ways to find hotels at estimated budgets enabling tourists to schedule their trip according to their needs. It is necessary to know the terms and conditions including cancellation while booking a hotel online. This, in turn, gives ways to organize a trip to the city without any issues.

