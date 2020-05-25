Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kovind, Modi, Rahul greet people on Eid

Kovind, Modi, Rahul greet people on Eid
May 25
12:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The President tweeted: “Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace, and harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with and caring for the vulnerable and needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread.”

The Prime Minister said that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion. “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter: “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you.” Eid is being celebrated in most part of the country on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmâ€¦
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 8:07 am

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/twkPdEJg8T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #15Days15Waysâ€¦ https://t.co/SbiJPByb4h
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 7:18 am

New SOP to bring Indians stranded abroad focuses on needy ... - https://t.co/Oar5yD1bT4 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/WWQF2ZpQXq
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:54 am

#Kuwait to deport 136 people of #Assam, #Tripura by June 4 - https://t.co/sqQbwtUmdl Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/EMBqPnDO2I
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:45 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.