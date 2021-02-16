Kremlin ‘interested’ in Elon Musk’s offer to talk to Putin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has found SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to have a chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on voice-based social network Clubhouse interesting.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said that details of the proposal should be considered first. “We want to make sense of it first. Putin himself does not use social networks, he doesn’t have any personal accounts,” Peskov told reporters. His comments came after Musk on Sunday said he was interested in talking to the Russian President.

“[email protected]_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?” Musk said in a tweet while tagging the Kremlin’s Twitter account.

“It would be a great honour to speak with you,” he said in a separate tweet. Peskov noted that Musk’s proposal is “without a doubt, very interesting,” according to the Tass news agency. “But we need to understand somehow what he means, what the offer is about, we need to verify this first, and then we will respond,” the spokesman said.

Clubhouse is an audio-based chat app that allows members to join or start “rooms” of up to 5,000 people. It has emerged as a favourite among tech leaders.

Comments

comments