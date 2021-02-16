India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kremlin ‘interested’ in Elon Musk’s offer to talk to Putin

Kremlin ‘interested’ in Elon Musk’s offer to talk to Putin
February 16
18:21 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has found SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to have a chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on voice-based social network Clubhouse interesting.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said that details of the proposal should be considered first. “We want to make sense of it first. Putin himself does not use social networks, he doesn’t have any personal accounts,” Peskov told reporters. His comments came after Musk on Sunday said he was interested in talking to the Russian President.

[email protected]_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?” Musk said in a tweet while tagging the Kremlin’s Twitter account.

“It would be a great honour to speak with you,” he said in a separate tweet. Peskov noted that Musk’s proposal is “without a doubt, very interesting,” according to the Tass news agency. “But we need to understand somehow what he means, what the offer is about, we need to verify this first, and then we will respond,” the spokesman said.

Clubhouse is an audio-based chat app that allows members to join or start “rooms” of up to 5,000 people. It has emerged as a favourite among tech leaders.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Kremlin 'interested' in Elon Musk's offer to ... - https://t.co/U0tGj1SxSH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CLubhouse #DonaldTrump #ElonMusk #JoeBiden #KremlinRussia #Moscow #MoscowTesla #Republicans #Russia #SpaceX #Tesla #UnitedStates #USA #VladimirPutin #World
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 12:51 pm

    2nd Test: India roar to 317-run win ... - https://t.co/biwvD929WP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #INDVsENG #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JoeRoot #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan #SportsNews
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 12:46 pm

    4 cases of Covid's SA variant, one ... - https://t.co/4usi5hjmFm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #CovidVariant #Covid19Vaccine #DrHarshVardhan #Health
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 12:44 pm

    Indian-origin UK minister in India ... - https://t.co/nfoeVUGYdc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ClimateDiscussionsWithIndianLeaders #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginUKMinister #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 7:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.