Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000 loan. Rick Laib, of Joliet, is reported to have raised $5,245, including his own $500 loan.

Krishna, for Jon Zahm, Director – Congress Communications, said, “One of the clearest indications of support for a candidate is how much money they raise. And we are very pleased with the donations that have come in so far. We see impressive endorsements and enthusiasm.”

Bansal launched the campaign to defeat the four-term incumbent Bill.

Foster (D-Naperville) begin his electoral campaign on December 14, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. It drew a crowd of 200, including 20 state and local elected officials. Most of the fundraising for the quarter occurred in the 16 days after that event.

Bansal said, “The support humbles me to date, and we will continue to work hard to win back the 11th District for the people, not the politicians or the special interests.”

Krishna Bansal is an entrepreneur and an active community activist who believes in giving back to his community. He is also the Chairman of Indian Community Outreach for the City of Naperville, which hosts the Naperville’s annual India Day Parade. The organization educates, integrates, and empowers the American Indian community intending to keep them a part of the mainstream American fabric.

Krishna is Co-Chair of the Technology Council and Board Member of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He’s the President and CEO of Q1 Technologies, Inc. (Q1Tech), a technology and services company he founded In 2002. He announced his congressional run on November 7, 2019.

