India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Krishna Janmashtami at Grayhslake temple in Chicagoland

Krishna Janmashtami at Grayhslake temple in Chicagoland
August 27
16:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Krishna MantraGeetha Patil

CHICAGO:  The birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami, was celebrated with much fervor at Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, last week midnight, with about 40 devotees by observing strict guidelines owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the temple was open since early morning, more than two hundred devotees who visited the temple to offer their prayers and seek blessings with 30 seconds for darshan. . Temple also arranged live streaming of the celebration on YouTube channel for young kids and elderly people and those who could not visit the temple for darshan. Many devotees witnessed everything live, virtually.

Devotees were asked not to bring any offerings. If anyone brought the offerings, then they were sanitized before taking them take inside the temple. Ms. Rita Patel, Ms. Sangeeta Singh, and Kamalesh Desai sang melodious Krishan Bhajans Priests decorated the shrine with the cutouts that depicted the Ras Leela story of Lord Krishna with many Gopis and Gwala’s.After Darshan, people enjoyed watching the ‘Rasa Leela Jhanki.’

At midnight, Lord Krishna’s Avatar was celebrated by chanting Krishna Maha-Mantras. Shree Krishna Pujan by the sponsors was done with much devotional Sankalpam. MahaAbhishekam of Baby Krishna was performed by the temple priests, Pt. Anil Joshi Ji and Yogesh Pandey by chanting sacred Vedic Mantras followed by a Maha Aarti. Gorgeously dressed baby Krishna was placed in a beautifully decorated Jhula/cradle. Devotees chanted “Krishna Krishna Hare Krishna” in chorus and sang “Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ with ample joy. Homemade traditional naivedyam was offered to Lord Krishna. Pt. Joshi Ji gave blessings to all the devotees.

The virtual route this year enabled many of our devotees to join the celebrations from their homes, according to the temple management.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it affect India if Pakistan gets Latest Chinese Naval Ships?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Krishna Janmashtami at Grayhslake temple ... - https://t.co/4CC5F2k8Zk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/R378SEH0I7
    h J R

    - August 27, 2020, 10:49 am

    How UAE #Israel Pact will benefit Muslim world - https://t.co/6oVJxVJhL7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/8fpvwcE3L7
    h J R

    - August 27, 2020, 10:41 am

    Naperville India Day celebration showcases Rich ... - https://t.co/07amPLOqig Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lgkcdPAkga
    h J R

    - August 27, 2020, 10:37 am

    New York breweries discontinue Lord #Shiva beer - https://t.co/7v1ySLTzAU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/3yxpbwz7Qv
    h J R

    - August 27, 2020, 10:35 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.