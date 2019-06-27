Krishnamoorthi convenes meeting with TSA officials, community Leaders

HARISH RAO

CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi convened a meeting with community leaders and three senior Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials visiting from Washington, DC, to discuss best practices for improving relations between TSA officers and the general public.

The TSA officials included acting deputy administrator Patty Cogswell, assistant administrator for civil rights and liberties, ombudsman and traveller engagement Christine Griggs, and legislative director Clint Fisher, They were joined by leaders from more than a dozen civil rights organizations

Topics of discussion included diversity and cultural sensitivity training for TSA officers, perceptions regarding discrimination in the TSA screening process, and the use of facial recognition technology by the TSA and at airports generally. At the close of the session, TSA officials and community leaders committed to an ongoing discussion on these matters, particularly as they relate to local practices at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

“I’m glad we were able to have such an open, productive discussion for TSA leaders to gain a better understanding of the concerns of the community,” said Krishnamoorthi.

“I look forward to working with our community leaders to continue the work we started today so that so that the TSA and all federal agencies can work better on behalf of the people of the Eighth District and all Americans.”

