Krishnamoorthi: USA Must Assist To De-escalate Tensions Along Indo China Border
Surendra Ullal
CHICAGO: In response to recent reports of the Chinese government doubling its fighter jets on the disputed Indian border and debuting new weapons in live-fire drills in the region, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi issued the following statement, echoing his legislation which was passed by the House last month in the National Defense Authorization Act:
“As the Chinese military continues to test new weapons and increase its presence along the Line of Actual Control with India, the United States must continue to stand with India and call for the Chinese military to end its provocations against India. The People’s Republic of China’s ongoing aggression and actions to change the Line of Actual Control, even in the midst of negotiations, is completely unacceptable, and we support our Indian partners in standing up to Chinese military aggression.
Recent events highlight why our special relationship with India is so important, and why the United States must continue to band together with India to maintain peace and order in the Indo-Pacific region
Hailing 74th Indian Independence Day
Hailing celebration of the 74th anniversary of India’s independence, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi observed: “we celebrate the 74th anniversary of the people of India winning their independence through a nonviolent struggle for a country of their own. In its first seven decades, India has already proven its commitment to carrying forth those values as the world’s largest democracy and a monument to the progress a free nation can make once it’s won the chance. I look forward to what India will achieve in the years ahead and to the ever-strengthening partnership and special relationship between the United States and India.”