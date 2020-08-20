Krishnamoorthi: USA Must Assist To De-escalate Tensions Along Indo China Border Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: In response to recent reports of the Chinese government doubling its fighter jets on the disputed Indian border and debuting new weapons in live-fire drills in the region, Congressman Raja...

Indians hosts huge celebrations of Ram Bhumi puja Geetha Patil Boston On the historic ceremony and the auspicious occasion of Ram Janma Bhumi Pujan, a virtual SamuhikNational prayer program, “Ram Raksha Stotra and Shree Ram Chanting by Priests...

The Science of COVID-19: What we still don’t know about the virus, treatments and vaccine Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Seven months into the pandemic, what have we learned about the virus and what do we need to know? How close are we to...

Lot, Stock & Barrel acted fast after Coachella and other events were cancelled amid pandemic The growing Los Angeles small business received support from PACE and U.S. Bank India Post News Service Benjamin Lee Phillips and partner Florence Tang co-founded Lot, Stock and Barrel in...

LIC’s estimated market cap more than Rs 4 lakh crore NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, which the government has identified for an IPO, can have a market cap of Rs 3.8 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh...

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion mark SAN FRANSISCO: Weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the first American firm to hit the $2 trillion mark by valuation. Apple stock rose to...

UP-France to explore business opportunities LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh MSME department and the Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, have agreed to set up a working group to explore the possibility of joining hands in...

Employees union blames Air India top brass for inaction over ‘criminal acts’ NEW DELHI: The Air India Employees Union has blamed the top management of Air India for “inaction to nip criminal acts” in the curious case of an allegedly fake letter of...

40% restaurants may not reopen at all in India: Zomato NEW DELHI: While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating at only 8-10 per...

Sushant case: Maha to cooperate with CBI, hints at parallel probe MUMBAI: While assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday hinted that it would examine conducting a...

Act against Republic TV chief: Sena MP to Maha Home Minister MUMBAI: Shiv Sena’s Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant has met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding action against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly involving a state cabinet minister...

CM Yogi’s help for girl needing heart surgery LUCKNOW: In a heart-warming gesture, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, sanctioned a sum of Rs 9.90 lakh for the heart surgery of a B.Ed student. The student, Madhulika Mishra,...

Why older people are more susceptible to severe Covid-19 LONDON: Genes that play an important role in allowing SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, to invade heart cells become more active with age, says a new study that joins...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 5.5 million NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 5.5 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The...

Navy effectively protects maritime interests of India: Rajnath NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded the Indian Navy for effectively carrying out mission-based deployments in the Indian Ocean Region to protect the maritime interests of the...

Dream11 wanted three-year deal, but BCCI sticks to one NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dream11 have finally agreed to a conclusion after a long meeting on Wednesday that the fantasy sports platform...

Kamala Harris accepts Democratic VP nomination WASHINGTON: California Senator Kamala Harris has formally accepted her nomination as the Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, becoming the first woman of South Asian descent to be nominated to a...

772 lawyers write to CJI raising concerns on emerging trend to browbeat judiciary NEW DELHI: A group of 772 lawyers have written a letter to Chief Justice S.A. Bobde to raise concerns on an emerging trend to browbeat and intimidate the judiciary. “India...

Manmohan Singh wanted to step down, make Rahul PM: Congress leader NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday claimed that during UPA-II, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had offered Rahul Gandhi his place as he wanted to step down due...