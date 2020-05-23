Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Kriti Kharbanda: Feeling homesick is normal in times like these

May 23
12:08 2020
MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda has not seen her family and friends for a few months now and says feeling homesick is normal in times like these. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a plate full of delicacies that look appetizing.

Kriti Kharbanda Feeling homesick is normal in times like theseShe wrote: “It’s been a few months since I’ve gone home and seen my parents. Feeling home sick is very normal in times like these. So I decided to give myself a treat to feel better, and this South Indian thali did the trick.. the South Indian punjabi in me is very pleased, happy, content and grateful.”

Her rumoured beau and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: “Bestest meal ever!!” On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

