Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

September 19
10:10 2020
NEW DELHI: Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon might have denied dating each other, but they were very much in a relationship and looked happy together.

Lizaa had a professional relationship with Sushant, and she says she saw him happy in his relationship with Kriti at a birthday party.

“The last time I met Sushant was some two and a half years back when he was with Kriti. It was during Kriti’s birthday celebrations in a Bandra club. He was always a very charming, full-of-life guy, who would walk into a party and get a smile on people’s face. We had a lot of common friends, like Mahesh Shetty,” Lizaa told IANS.

“He was a fun loving guy, who had his sense of humour in the right place, always joking and keeping the energy level up,” she added. Asked why she felt that Sushant and Kriti seemed like a couple, Lizaa replied: “When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you’re not going out loud, telling the world that â€˜oh, we are dating’, one can see the spark.”

The actress continued: “If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it.” Kriti and Sushant never confirmed or denied the news of their relationship. The two actors co-starred in the 2017 film “Raabta”. Sushant was found dead in Mumbai on June 14 this year. He was 34. His death is being investigated by the CBI, NCB and the ED.

