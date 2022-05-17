India Post News Paper

KTR leaves for UK, Davos visit

May 17
12:49 2022
HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. He will attend a series of meetings organised by the UK India Business Council.

After this visit, the minister will reach Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled from May 22 to 26. “Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead,” tweeted KTR, as the state minister is popularly known.

Accompanied by senior officials, KTR will call on top leadership of various companies in the UK and also on the sidelines of WEF in Davos to attract investment to Telangana. The annual meeting of WEF was originally scheduled from January 17-21 but was postponed due to Covid-19 situation.

While inviting the minister for the event, WEF President Borge Brende had appreciated KTR’s work.

“Your leadership and commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy. As India emerges from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, its ability to quickly adapt to innovation and emerging technologies will be vital for a sustainable economic recovery. Your insights on harnessing emerging technologies for common good will be key to the discussions at the Annual Meeting, WEF President had said.

Minister KTR has responded by saying he sees this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation. KTR stated that this is another opportunity for Telangana to showcase its friendly industrial policies and immense scope for global firms to invest in the state.

 

