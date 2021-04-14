India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kumbh 2021: Devotees participate in third ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar

Kumbh 2021: Devotees participate in third ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar
April 14
10:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HARIDWAR: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of the third ‘shahi snan’ in Kumbh on Wednesday.

The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12. According to the schedule of major events, four ‘Shahi Snan’ and nine ‘Ganga Snan’ will take place at Haridwar this year.
The ‘Snans’ are a part of the Kumbh Mela that is supposed to be held in Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 in order to limit the festival this year to 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India — Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

According to the Uttarakhand health department, there are 9,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state. “Uttarakhand reports 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total case of the infection to 1,12,071,” the health department informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

How to Be a Successful #Freelancer In India - https://t.co/DvTZM2jJRt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FreelanceIndia #FreelancingJobsInIndia #IndianFreelancingJobs #PreplyReviews #PreplyTutorLoginPreplyAdvantages #Preplycom #SuccesfulFreelancersIndia #Techbiz
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 11:44 am

US vaccine prog hit by 'pause' on ... - https://t.co/AOoF72TOAs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #JJVaccine #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:46 am

#CBSE exams for Class 10 cancelled, ... - https://t.co/gbvx3uyH1I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP #ArvindKejriwal #BoardExams #CBSEExamsClass10 #CentralBoar #Class12BoardExams #CovidCrisis #DelhiBoard #EDucationMinister #Lifestyle #RameshPokhriyalNishank
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:36 am

Religious hardliners bring Pak govt to a ... - https://t.co/4jgTYN6E0m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBaltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #KhadimHussainRizvi #NationalActionPlan
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:31 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.