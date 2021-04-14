Kumbh 2021: Devotees participate in third ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar

US vaccine prog hit by ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine after blood clot reports NEW YORK: President Joe Biden’s plan to free the nation from the most onerous Covid-19 restrictions by Independence Day through mass vaccinations has been hit by the “pause” in the...

CBSE exams for Class 10 cancelled, class 12 postponed NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and the exams for Class 12 postponed in view of the exponential spike in...

Religious hardliners bring Pak govt to a standstill ISLAMABAD: The current ruling government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, may have come with a vision of progress and open-mindedness to create more acceptability of the country...

Crises between India, Pak likely to become more intense, war unlikely: US intelligence report WASHINGTON: The crises between India and Pakistan are likely to become more intense risking an escalatory cycle though a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours is unlikely, according to a...

China irked by new US guidelines on interactions with Taiwan BEIJING: China on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the new US guidelines for government interaction with Taiwanese counterparts, saying that the latest move runs counter to the political commitment Washington has...

US lawmakers introduce bill to prioritise refugee status to Uyghurs WASHINGTON DC: US Senators Marco Rubio and Chris Coons on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation wherein people of China’s Uyghur minority community facing government repression would become eligible for prioritised US...

Samsung Electronics under pressure from the US White House. Is there a choice? SEOUL: As the US White House announced its will to cope with the semiconductor shortage and attract investments at semiconductor videoconference held on April 12 (local time), it is expected...

South Africa suspends use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine JOHANNESBURG: South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said that the country will be suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after health concerns raised by...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the...

Lady Gaga thanks fans after 2013 album ‘Artpop’ returned on iTunes Top 10 chart WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Lady Gaga recently shared an emotional message with fans after her 2013 album ‘Artpop’ returned to the Top 10 chart on iTunes. According to Fox News, in...

IPL 2021: We are going to learn from it, says Russell after defeat against Mumbai Indians CHENNAI: After a disappointing 10-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell said that the side will learn from their...

Biden speaks with Putin, discusses regional, global issues WASHINGTON: US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday spoke with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin and discussed a number of regional and global issues. “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke...

Kumbh 2021: Devotees participate in third ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar HARIDWAR: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of the third...

Farmers stage protest against farm laws in Amritsar AMRITSAR: Farmers staged a protest against the three central agriculture laws at Jandiala Guru Dana Mandi in Amritsar on Tuesday. They also observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to...

How to Be a Successful Freelancer In India Online websites like Upwork have made it possible to start a booming career as a freelancer no matter where you live in the world. Freelancing has become incredibly popular in...

Minnesota police officer mistook handgun for taser WASHINGTON: A police officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old African-American man in the US state of Minnesota used her gun by mistake instead of her taser, a police chief said on...

1 dead in US high school shooting WASHINGTON: One person was shot dead and a police officer was injured during a shooting at a high school in the US state of Tennessee, police said. A gunfight erupted...

Maldives tourism arrivals cross 330K in March MALE: Monthly tourism arrivals have been on the rise in the Maldives, with over 330,000 tourists visiting the island nation between January and March, the Ministry of Tourism revealed on...

G7 concerned by Russian troop build-up on Ukraine border WASHINGTON: G7 member countries have said they were deeply concerned about the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the annexed Crimea region. Recent reports of Russian...