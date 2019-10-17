Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kurds accuse Turkey of using banned incendiary weapons

Kurds accuse Turkey of using banned incendiary weapons
October 17
16:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIRUT: The embattled Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria on Thursday accused Turkey of resorting to banned weapons such as napalm and white phosphorus munitions. The use of such weapons since the start of the cross-border assault by Turkey and its Syrian proxies could not immediately be confirmed independently. In a statement issued eight days into the deadly offensive, the Kurdish administration said Turkey had resorted to their use because of unexpectedly stiff resistance by Kurdish fighters in the key border town of Ras al-Ain.

“The Turkish aggression is using all available weapons against Ras al-Ain,” the Kurdish statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far ignored international pressure to halt the offensive, which has killed dozens of civilians and displaced more than 300,000 people. “Faced with the obvious failure of his plan, Erdogan is resorting to weapons that are globally banned such as phosphorus and napalm,” the statement added. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group with a wide network of sources on the ground, could not confirm the use of napalm or white phosphorus. But Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said there had been a spike in burn wounds over the past two days, mostly casualties brought in from the Ras al-Ain area.

Kurdish officials posted a video on social media showing children with burns one doctor in Hasakeh province argues are consistent with the use of banned weapons. Made notorious by their widespread use by US forces in the Vietnam War, napalm and related chemicals are mixtures of a gelling agent and a volatile petrochemical used in incendiary bombs.

White phosphorus can be used to create a smokescreen or as a battlefield marker, but it can also be deployed as a deadly incendiary weapon, a use prohibited under international law. A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces — the autonomous Kurdish region’s de facto army — called on international organisations to send in experts.

“We urge international organisations to send their teams to investigate some wounds sustained in attacks,” Mustefa Bali said on social media. “The medical facilities in NE Syria lack expert teams,” he added. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Modi-Xi Informal summit Boost up ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

As #Netherlands king and queen visit India, Patna residents rue poor upkeep of its Dutch heritage -… https://t.co/rE4ntcCb6w
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:59 am

Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in #Kashmir - https://t.co/zKWAEKB6jq Get your news feat… https://t.co/4DP37BntI4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:55 am

Nirav Modi further remanded in custody in UK, next videolink hearing on Nov 11 - https://t.co/HUt23LsU3X Get your… https://t.co/PRCpwWFRmz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:53 am

Tharoor attacks #Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at #IPU - https://t.co/c7AEdAAh7c Get your news featured use… https://t.co/op9ojBzvjI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:51 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.