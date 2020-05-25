Something went wrong with the connection!

Kuwait to deport 136 people of Assam, Tripura by June 4

May 25
12:15 2020
AGARTALA: The Kuwait government would deport 136 Indians belonging to Assam and Tripura and they would reach Guwahati by June 4, a Tripura Minister said on Sunday night.

Tripura’s Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that all the 136 Indians now in Kuwait jail for violation of law of that country. He said that the External Affairs Ministry has informed this to the Tripura government.

Nath, spokesman of the Tripura government, said that 105 Indians, stranded in Bangladesh, would return to Tripura by bus on May 28.

“After arrival of the people from Kuwait and Bangladesh, their swab samples would be tested. If they tested positive for COVID-19, all the people would remain in the institutional quarantine center,” the minister said.

