LA Fashion Week sees 2000+ visitors

LA Fashion Week was organized by an organization run by Kishor and Smita Vasant, Yogi Patel and Parimal Shah in the US. In which àª«à«‡àª¶Ã¯àª¨ Designers Week was organized. More than 2000 people visited the exhibition, which was presented by àª«à«‡àª¶Ã¯àª¨ designers in various styles.

Indian couple Smita and Kishore Vasant, who live in the US, are at Saffron Spot, and Yogi Patel and Parimal Shah of L A Fashion, at Hotel Sheraton in Cerritos, Los Angeles.

The Fashion Week exhibition included a stall of jewelry and readymade garments, which was visited by more than 2000 people. The fashion show was held on the last day of week at Sheraton Hotel Cerritos Ca. More than 30 models walked the ramp and presented designer garments produced by as many as 38 designers.

The successful event of Fashion Week was supported by Yogi Patel of the Indo-American Cultural Society of North America and as well as chairman of Lebon Hospitality Group, Parimal Shah, Chairman, Indo American Cultural Society. Yogi Patel informed that Smita of Saffron Spot and L A. Fashion Week is organized every year by LA Fashion, which remains the latest experience for fashion designers and fashion fans. I wish Smita and Kishor Vasant all the best for organizing such a great event.

At Fashion Week, Cerritos Council Man Frank, Artesia Council Man Ali Taj, Artesia Council Woman Monica, all officials of Artesia Chambers and cake corner of P. K. Nayak were present. Hollywoodâ€™s well-known fashion makeup artist Heweir, made a special appearance. The fashion show was choreographed by organizer Smita Vasant of L A Fashion and Saffron Spot.

It may be mentioned that all this has been held for the last 10 years and Fashion Week becomes an opportunity for new fashion designers and business people.

