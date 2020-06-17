India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday
June 17
15:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh Galwan valley.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the prime minister to share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

“The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers …We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: As Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, I bow to exemplary courage&supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect sovereignty&integritâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 1:13 pm

    RT @PTI_News: Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take correcâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 11:56 am

    Modi warns #China: India capable of ... - https://t.co/oYcMS329Pm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4gvdLZ9OI
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:46 am

    #China sends mixed signals to India ... - https://t.co/xiNEwhIda3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iX6GWm8Hu2
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.