India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Lady Gaga delivers powerful rendition of US national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga delivers powerful rendition of US national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration
January 21
11:16 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga on Wednesday (local time) delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga appeared to sing the national anthem in a tight black long-sleeved shirt with a golden dove on it, and a billowing bright red dress.
Gaga sang the US national anthem with proper, Streisand-esque pronunciation in the golden microphone.

Besides her melodious voice, her gestures also expressed pride as she raised her left fist on the word “proudly” and continued gesturing with her right hand throughout the song. Like most of her other performances, Lady Gaga was seen gently sobbing after finishing the national anthem with grace. The ‘A Star Is Born’ musician had taken to Twitter ahead of her performance to expressing that singing the “National Anthem for the American People,” is her honour.

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change–between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she tweeted.

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga,” she added. The Biden-Harris inaugural events will reflect Hollywood’s embrace of Democrats in general and Biden in particular, as per Variety. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Check These 7 Things While ... - https://t.co/uFLcHpS8eC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AttendanceManagementSytem #AttendanceSystem #CamAttendance #DigitallyConnectedWorkEnvironment #EmployeeAttendanceApp #EmployeeAttendanceRegister #EmployeeAttendanceSheet
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:53 am

    Lady Gaga delivers ... - https://t.co/0kGmMfAWpN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanNationalAnthem #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #InaugrationDay #JoeBidensInaugurationCeremony
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:46 am

    #CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to fly in a ... - https://t.co/1zNTbuE1XT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AeroIndia2021 #BipinRawat #Defence #DRDO #FrenchRafaleFighters #India #IndiaCapabilities #IndianAirForce #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #IndoFrenchWargamesDesertKnight21
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:43 am

    #Sensex breaches 50K mark, ... - https://t.co/MESCxXKE4z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.