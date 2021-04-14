India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Lady Gaga thanks fans after 2013 album ‘Artpop’ returned on iTunes Top 10 chart

Lady Gaga thanks fans after 2013 album ‘Artpop’ returned on iTunes Top 10 chart
April 14
10:38 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Lady Gaga recently shared an emotional message with fans after her 2013 album ‘Artpop’ returned to the Top 10 chart on iTunes.

According to Fox News, in a Change.org petition, over 40,000 fans signed an online document demanding that Interscope Records release the B-side of the ‘Artpop’ album, also called ‘Act II’ after DJ White Shadow, a producer on the album, teased she has a number of unreleased songs.
Fans said they wanted to “show the Haus of Gaga that we still care about the experimental album and that chart success does not matter.”

The Grammy-winning singer reacted to her album’s newfound popularity with a sweet message on Twitter.

“The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find,” she wrote.

“I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up,” wrote Gaga.

Per Fox News, when the album originally dropped, it received mixed reviews like The New York Times saying it pumped “so insistently it sometimes forgets to breathe.” Gaga also included R. Kelly in the song ‘Do What U Want’ but has since removed him and apologised for working with an alleged sexual abuser. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner,” she said in 2019 via Twitter. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

How to Be a Successful #Freelancer In India - https://t.co/DvTZM2jJRt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FreelanceIndia #FreelancingJobsInIndia #IndianFreelancingJobs #PreplyReviews #PreplyTutorLoginPreplyAdvantages #Preplycom #SuccesfulFreelancersIndia #Techbiz
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 11:44 am

US vaccine prog hit by 'pause' on ... - https://t.co/AOoF72TOAs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #JJVaccine #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:46 am

#CBSE exams for Class 10 cancelled, ... - https://t.co/gbvx3uyH1I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP #ArvindKejriwal #BoardExams #CBSEExamsClass10 #CentralBoar #Class12BoardExams #CovidCrisis #DelhiBoard #EDucationMinister #Lifestyle #RameshPokhriyalNishank
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:36 am

Religious hardliners bring Pak govt to a ... - https://t.co/4jgTYN6E0m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBaltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #KhadimHussainRizvi #NationalActionPlan
h J R

- April 14, 2021, 10:31 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.