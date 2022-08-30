Lake County, Grayslake Mandir celebrate Janmasthami

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great joy and exuberance by the Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, on Thursday evening, August 18, 2022. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple decked up with flowers and embellishments that depicted several Krishna leelas to offer their prayers and have the Darshan of Bala Gopal. The main attraction of the day was many charming kids dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

In the evening, temple priests performed Lord Ganesh Pujan followed by Bala Gopal and Radha Krishna Pujan by following all the Vedic rituals and mantras. Shriman Narayaneeyam was also chanted by a group of devotees lead by Rajesh Ramana. Three dance programs were also presented by both children and adults. Uma Iyer, Sangeeta Singh, and Ravi sang numerous melodies Kirtans, Bhajans and chanted the Holy names of Lord Krishnain chorus.

At midnight, Baby Krishna was incarnated out of flower petals while devotees were chanting “Om Namo BhagavateVasudevaya.” After MahaAbhishekam, the deities of Baby Krishna, Radha Krishna were adorned with beautiful new dresses, ornaments, and flowers. Lord Krishna’s Avatar was watched with teary eyes, filled with love and devotion for the Supreme Lord.

A Live Baby Krishna with his father Vasudev was welcomed from the main door into the Shrine to bless everyone with his beautiful smile. Traditional Home-made Prasadam was offered to the Lord. Pt. Anil Joshi delivered a short discourse on ‘Krishna Avatar.’ He asked devotees to follow the rule of truth, Dharma, and have love towards everyone, nature, and all the living creatures on this earth. He also blessed all the devotees for their wellbeing and success in their all efforts. After Maha Mangal Aarti, Maha Prasadam was distributed to all the devotees.

Comments

comments