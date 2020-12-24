Lake County Temple celebrates Ram Janaki Vivah

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, celebrated the VivahUtsava/marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Ma Janaki on the Vivah Panchami day that usually falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha or the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu calendar month of Margashirsha on Friday, December 18, 2020.

This day is of great importance especially in India and Nepal, where all the Hindus believe that Ma Janaki married Lord Ram, the Prince of Ayodhya. The Hindu Mandir commemorated the VivahUtsavawith a limited number of devotees due to COVID-19 guideline and social distancing directions

The temple priests performed the ritual part of theVivahUtsava. They welcomed Ma Janaki’s Baraat with full happiness, devotion and dedication and made all the arrangements for their Parvesh/entry into the shrine. Ma Janaki performed Ma Gauri Pujan as mentioned in the Ramayana. This was followed by the chanting of Mantras and Pujan of Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram Parivar by the temple priest, Yogesh Pandey.

Kanya Daanam, GauDaanam, tying of Mangal Sutra, offering of Sindhoor, and exchange of Varamala were all done by Pt Anil Joshi Ji following all the Vedic rituals and chanting of Vedic Mantras. Later, both groom and bride’s parties(devotees), offered Vastram and jewelries as gifts to Lord Ram and Ma Janaki respectively.

Pt. Anil Joshi in his discourse said that before entering Grahasthashram, the couple has to offer to each other, and one should remove ego. Breaking of Shiva’s Dhanush (bow) by Lord Rama to win Sita as his wife symbolizes the breaking of the ego or arrogance. And performing ofPujan of Devi Ma by Ma Janaki to obtain Lord Ram as her husband along with happiness and prosperity in life represents offering of herself to Lord Ram as his wife.

He further stated that Lord Ram symbolizes ‘Dharma’ and Ma Janaki symbolizes ‘Bhakti and Shanti.’ One’s Bhakti and Shanti will not become complete without Dharma. The marriage of Lord Ram and Ma Janaki signifies the marriage between Dharma and Bhakti. Both Dharma and Bhakti must go hand-in-hand for experiencing happiness and peace in life.

