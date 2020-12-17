Lamenting “injustice” needs to get the facts straight

Madhu Patel

The “Indian American Muslim Council” has suddenly found a voice after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing repeatedly in press releases about the “continuing oppression” of Muslims in India.

For an organization whose slogan appears to be “peace and pluralism” the office bearers of the council seem to be blissfully unaware of the inherent contradiction in their motto.

For the last quarter of a century the largest number of terrorist attacks throughout the world, most certainly in Europe, are either by Islamic terrorists or those claiming to be in sympathy with the goals of terrorist’s organizations, some of them state sponsored in the Middle East.

While loudly lamenting the “injustice” to Indian Muslims, the council has intentionally ignored the 600,000 Hindu Kashmiri Pandits killed in Kashmir since 1990. These include several notable Kashmir personalities like Sarwanand Kaul Premi, veteran poet. Hundreds of Kashmiri Hindu women have been kidnapped, raped and murdered according to the data of international organizations.

None of these facts seem to merit even a passing mention in the press notes of the council!!

India is perhaps the only country in the world where the 80 percent Hindu population have been repeatedly subjected to tyranny of the worst kind by Muslim invaders beginning with Mahmud of Ghazni who looted and destroyed the Somnath temple repeatedly.

Others Muslim rulers belonging to the Khalji and Tughlaq dynasties were equally murderous and destructive to a 5000 year old civilization. In fact the Tughlaq dynasty has the distinction of having murdered in cold blood 12,000 Hindu ascetics.

It is worth pointing out that India has the second largest population of Muslims in the world, after Indonesia. Most of them live peacefully, not even aware of the terrible “oppressions” that the council is blaming on the Hindu majority.

Members of the council, who seem to prefer the cloak of anonymity would be well advised to get their facts right before making wild charges against the Hindus of India, who have a time honored tradition of co-existing peacefully with members of other religions.

“It is unfortunate that the Muslim council members are hell bent on promoting bogus issues, making a scapegoat of India’s peaceful Hindu community,” points out Harish Ro of Chicago.”

“I will give one advice to the council office bearers –apnegirabhanmeinbhidekho-introspect first. Which is the religious affiliation of an overwhelmingly large number of terrorists in the last 20 years?” observed Arvind Patel of Chicago

Mahmood Khan of Chicago said, “instead of washing dirty linen in public in a foreign land, the council should reach out to prominent Indian leaders and attempt to solve the issues through a spirit of give and take, instead of making sensationalist allegations for cheap publicity.”

