Lansdowne: ‘Quaint little hill town’

Lansdowne is a quaint little hill town located at a distance of 258 km from Delhi in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Laden with oak and pine forest and dotted with buildings of the colonial era, this hill station is a haven for bird watchers, casual hikers and weekenders from NCR.

The town was discovered by British and got its name from the then Viceroy of India, Lord Lansdowne. The guesthouses here are fading reminders of the colonial period, and they offer a stunning view of the mountains from their balconies.

Places To Visit In Lansdowne

Bhulla Lake: One of the most favorite picnic spots among locals and tourists, Bhulla lake is a well maintained serene lake made and maintained by Indian Army. Bhulla Lake is loved for it’s tranquil atmosphere as it is not much populated and there are ample boating facilities available here.

Tip N Top: Tip N Top, also commonly known as Tiffin Top, is a small hilltop viewpoint that is located at 1700 meters above the sea level and provides visitors with magnificent, breathtaking views. This famous attraction is located just 1. 5 kilometers away from the main city of Lansdowne and is the center of attraction of the entire region. The name itself suggests that the place is the highest point in all of Lansdowne, and the attraction is like heaven reincarnate on Earth. It provides visitors with splendid panoramic sights not only of the entire city but also of the nearby forested-area, and the Garhwal Hills with the majestic Himalayan range in the background. Imagine waking up to see the complete skyline and Shivalik Range in front of your eyes: the Tiffin Top offers precisely that.

Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple: Located atop a hill at 2092 meters, Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple is believed to be one of the ancient holy sites or Siddha Pitas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Mahashivarathri festival draws a huge crowd from across the country.

Bhim Pakora: Bhim Pakora can be reached after a 2km trek downhill on a rough path and the place is quite surprising as there are two big stones one above the other in perfect balance and while the stone can be moved with a finger it never falls down.

Darwan Singh Regimental Museum: Named after Victoria Cross holder Darwan Singh Negi, it is a historical defense museum located near the parade ground in Lansdowne. This beautifully decorated two story building has a collection of arms, uniforms, rarest photographs of army generals, certificates and details about the origin and achievements of Garhwal Rifles.

Camping in Lansdowne: Camping under the stars is one of the most essential things to do in Lansdowne and one of the most sought after activities. The availability of open green spaces makes it an ideal spot for setting up camps and indulging in a night of bonfires, good food and good vibes. On a clear night, stargazing is another opportunity that you can experience here. But in all conditions, you are sure to have a most memorable experience camping here.

Jungle Safari: If you would like to explore the wilderness of Lansdowne, many tour operators organize jungle safaris into the heart of the forests where you can catch a glimpse of Himalayan wild animals in their natural habitat.

Snow Viewpoint and Hawaghar: Snow Viewpoint and Hawaghar are beautiful vantage points in Lansdowne that can be visited by undertaking a short trek. The view from the top is totally worth the efforts and energy. The snow capped mighty peaks, verdant green forests and a bird’s eye view of the valley below is sure to mesmerize you. Trekking to these spots is one of the most surreal and thrilling things to do in Lansdowne.

Kalagarh Tiger Reserve: Kalagarh Tiger Reserve is another wildlife sanctuary 13 kms from Lansdowne, which is rich in flora and fauna. Sprawling over 300 sq km, the reserve actually forms the northern end of Jim Corbett Park. Apart from the regular spotting of tigers, you can also spot barking deer, hog deer, goral, sambhar, porcupines and other varied exotic animals.

Best time to visit Lansdowne?

The Weather in Lansdowne is brilliant throughout the year. It can get extremely cold in the winters (November – February) with the temperatures dropping to 0 degree Celsius. The summers (April – June) are pleasant with maximum temperature around 25 Deg Celsius. During the monsoons (July-September), Lansdowne is picturesque but there is a danger of landslides due to heavy rainfall. However, Sharadotsav Festival is celebrated in autumn (around October).

How to reach Lansdowne

The nearest airport to Lansdowne is Jolly Grant airport of Dehradun. Jolly Grant is well connected with Delhi and major cities of the country. From the airport, you can take a cab to Lansdowne or you can also catch a public bus from Dehradun to Lansdowne.

