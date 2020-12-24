LA’s health care needs in the pandemic

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County this week, as well as an overwhelming number of cases in the midst of intensive care units statewide slipping to just 1.7% remaining capacity. Community spread of the virus is now so rampant that officials estimate about 1 in 80 county residents are infected and infecting others. EMS briefing on Dec 17 explained on MyHealth LA’s 200-clinic network, who qualifies for MediCal coverage, how to access mental health care, and more.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s director of health services, put it bluntly: “Our hospitals are under siege, and our model shows no end in sight.”

My Health LA is here to help you with COVID-19 questions and answers, including how to protect yourself and your family and how to find community resources, said Anna Gorman, MPH, Director of Community Partnerships & Programs, LA County Department of Health Services (DHS). It is a primary care program for low-income uninsured residents of LA County.

It is not health insurance. It is funded by the Los Angeles County Board of supervisors and DHS. We don’t ask for immigrant status, said Anna. Anybody who is uninsured, LA County residents, age 26 or older and income at or below the Federal poverty level are eligible for this program. We have seen a predominantly Spanish-speaking population availing of this program. Individuals enroll at MHLA at one of 52 community partner clinics, which has over 200 clinic sites. Patients enroll at the clinics using the County’s web-based eligibility and enrollment system called One-e-App, said Anna.

What Does MHLA Cover? We cover preventive health care, medications, basic labs, dental care at some sites, specialty, urgent, emergency care at DHS. We also provide mental health prevention and SUD treatment. Programs such as MHLA are essential during the pandemic and become imperative to the low income, uninsured population. She urged everyone to take a look at the website and spread information on this program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified mental health issues, depression, anxiety, stress and the urge to stop living, Los Angeles County experts said. Miriam Brown, Deputy Director, Department of Mental Health (DMH) spoke on the programs run by LA county for mental well being of the residents during the pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) supports the wellbeing of our County residents and communities. LACDMH has published the materials to address mental health & wellbeing needs and concerns in different languages. LACDMH’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771 is available to provide mental health support, resources and referrals.

Sherri Cheatham, head of the Department of Social Services (DPSS) Home and Medical Support Services program, said that due to the pandemic, they have encountered a record number of people who are unemployed; or whose salary has dropped due to reduced hours.

The department has expanded their efforts to let people know about the availability of Medi-Cal for their health needs and to get screened for COVID. “We have had to close the services in person, but we attend them by phone; and we have more hours of attention from 7:30 a.m. at 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday; and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. ” Support services in the home continue to be offered unless someone has COVID.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter, “This is as serious as it gets. We must flatten the curve to avoid overwhelming our hospital system, Stay indoors and mask up”.

