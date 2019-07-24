Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Las Vegas police renew commitment to immigration program

Las Vegas police renew commitment to immigration program
July 24
14:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas police have renewed a partnership program with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a move that county commissioners are questioning, a report said.
The program was renewed last month for another year allowing police to continue to report people suspected of living in the US illegally to ICE, the Las Vegas Sun reported July 19.
Las Vegas police can only check immigration status of those booked into the Clark County Detention Center and they do not participate in immigration enforcement outside the jail, said ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keef.

Because Clark County funds the detention center some commissioners want the police department’s operations there to be more transparent, especially after a proposal to add 40 new positions for $3.9 million was mentioned at a July 16 board meeting.
“I don’t know if the information provided has been sufficient to justify all those positions,” commissioner Justin Jones said, adding that the police department’s legal team has not given a number of detentions flagged for deportation.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has opposed the program, saying it’s unconstitutional and police resources should be focused on local law enforcement.
“The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause and a warrant signed by a judge,” ACLU spokesman Wesley Juhl said. “With ICE detainers, a lot of times they are signed by an officer, not a judge.”

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank attended the board meeting assuring that they will work harder to provide information to county commissioners.
“There may have been some lack of communication where we are and how we’re moving forward,” Hank said. “But I assure you on behalf of (Las Vegas Police) Sheriff (Joseph) Lombardo, we’re more than willing to provide you with any information.” AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.