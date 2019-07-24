Las Vegas police renew commitment to immigration program

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas police have renewed a partnership program with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a move that county commissioners are questioning, a report said.

The program was renewed last month for another year allowing police to continue to report people suspected of living in the US illegally to ICE, the Las Vegas Sun reported July 19.

Las Vegas police can only check immigration status of those booked into the Clark County Detention Center and they do not participate in immigration enforcement outside the jail, said ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keef.

Because Clark County funds the detention center some commissioners want the police department’s operations there to be more transparent, especially after a proposal to add 40 new positions for $3.9 million was mentioned at a July 16 board meeting.

“I don’t know if the information provided has been sufficient to justify all those positions,” commissioner Justin Jones said, adding that the police department’s legal team has not given a number of detentions flagged for deportation.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has opposed the program, saying it’s unconstitutional and police resources should be focused on local law enforcement.

“The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause and a warrant signed by a judge,” ACLU spokesman Wesley Juhl said. “With ICE detainers, a lot of times they are signed by an officer, not a judge.”

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank attended the board meeting assuring that they will work harder to provide information to county commissioners.

“There may have been some lack of communication where we are and how we’re moving forward,” Hank said. “But I assure you on behalf of (Las Vegas Police) Sheriff (Joseph) Lombardo, we’re more than willing to provide you with any information.” AP

