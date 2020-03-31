Something went wrong with the connection!

Lata Mangeshkar contributes Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Lata Mangeshkar contributes Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund
March 31
15:47 2020
March 31
15:47 2020
MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund as part of her “duty to help your government during this difficult time”.

“I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government,” the singer wrote in Marathi.

The 90-year-old singer, widely acclaimed as Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus. Others who have contributed include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others.

