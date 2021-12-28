India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Latest ‘The Batman’ trailer features more Catwoman interaction

Latest ‘The Batman’ trailer features more Catwoman interaction
December 28
10:31 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BatmanWASHINGTON: A new action-packed trailer for ‘The Batman’ has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City.
“Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action.

While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson’s Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle. He’s shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him.

Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.” He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.”

She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.” As per The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Batman’, set to hit theatres on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressBatmanBatman MovieBatman Movie Release DateBatman The MoviebollywoodCatwomanCelebritiesDC ComicsDC MoviesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesMovies DCThe BatmanThe Batman Hindi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.