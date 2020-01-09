Lawsuit filed in US district court by Indian families to protect the rights of their children holding H-4 visa

Indiapost News Service

Lawsuit has been filed recently in US district court by Indian families, to protect the rights of their children holding H-4 visa who have age out after turning 21 years of age. These visas were issued to parents who were having H1-B visa. H-4 visa is meant for dependants children only.

The problem comes when they turn 21 years and many of them still in school or college. They have no option but to apply for F-1 visa. This becomes extremely difficult because there is a limited quota for Indian families.

The lawsuit seeks special status to have the children continue under H1-B status until they qualify either for Green Card or alternately under a work visa.

