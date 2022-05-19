India Post News Paper

Laxmi announced as official partner Silicon Valley Strikers

May 19
15:57 2022
Strikers bowler Saurabh Netravalkar delivers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) announced that Laxmi, the number one South Asian food brand, will join the team as an official partner for its second season of playing the 2022 Toyota Minor League Cricket (MiLC) championship presented by Sunoco, America’s first and only nationwide T20 competition.

Laxmi joins the Strikers’ family following a remarkable inaugural season for the Bay Area team in 2021, which claimed the MiLC championship last October. The Strikers, captained by Indian star Unmukt Chand, defeated the New Jersey Stallions at the final held in Morrisville, North Carolina on October 3rd.

Laxmi, the oldest and most loved South Asian brand in North America, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee year in 2022 with Bollywood celebrity Ms.Shilpa Shetty as the face of their upcoming campaign. Over the past five decades, Laxmi has become synonymous with delivering uncompromising quality and authentic ethnic foods for not only South Asian consumers but the mainstream market as well.

“We are proud to support the Silicon Valley Strikers, the inaugural champions of Minor League Cricket,” said Ms.Suhasinee Patil, VP Marketing, at House of Spices. “We have been proud to serve the South Asian community across America for 50 years and marking that anniversary by supporting cricket’s growth in America – a sport that we know means so much to our consumers – is a perfect fit.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Laxmi to the Silicon Valley Strikers family,” said Jayanth Chakravarthy, co-owner of the Silicon Valley Strikers. “Fifty years of service distributing South Asian foods in the United States has made it one of the best-known names in the community, and we’re proud to help Laxmi mark that special anniversary throughout the 2022 Minor League Cricket season.”

Strikers batsman Pranay Suri completes a pull

The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by Sunoco features the strongest cricketers across the country with each team roster including a selection of marquee professional players, priority domestic players, and a required number of U21 and U19 players to support the development of emerging talent for the United States National Teams.

The second season of MiLC begins Saturday June 25 and will run for eight weeks of regular season action nationwide this summer. The Toyota Minor League Cricket championship will conclude with Conference semi-finals held Aug. 20-21 and Finals Weekend over Aug. 27-28.

