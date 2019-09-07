Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Leaders rally around ISRO, say no need to lose heart

Leaders rally around ISRO, say no need to lose heart
September 07
10:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Morale boosting messages poured in from various quarters for ISRO as several leaders asked the space agency not to get disheartened after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before its planned touchdown on the lunar surface. Expressing solidarity with the scientific community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India is proud of our scientists”, and asked them to be “courageous.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too extended her support to the ISRO scientists. She tweeted, “We are with you ISRO. You have brought the nation, its young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed.” Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan urged the scientists not to give up and that success was failure turned inside out.

“The silver tint of the clouds of doubt. You never can tell how close you are. It may be near when it seems so far. You have done your best for Chandrayaan-2!” he tweeted. He was optimistic that the ISRO scientists would accomplish the mission in the future.

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud and added that the country stood with the committed and hard working scientists of ISRO. “.. My best wishes for future endeavours,” he said.

While congratulating ISRO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said their work was not in vain. “It (Chandrayaan-2) has laid the foundation for many more path breaking and ambitious Indian space missions,” Gandhi said.

The Congress party too extended its support to the ISRO. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no need for ISRO to lose heart. “Our scientists have done a great job,” he tweeted. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has India managed to isolate Pakistan on Kashmir issue?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.