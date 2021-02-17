India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Leadership cannot be developed in shackles: PM Modi

Leadership cannot be developed in shackles: PM Modi
February 17
15:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: Addressing the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 through video conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is well aware that future leadership cannot develop in shackles. “Therefore, the government is trying to free the tech industry from unnecessary regulation.”

“At a time when the world is looking at India with new hope, the government has full confidence in the citizens of the country, on startups and on innovators. With this confidence, self-certification is being encouraged. In the last six years, the solutions that the IT industry has prepared have been incorporated as an integral part of governance,” he further said.

The PM elaborated: “We have been told: Whatever the challenge, we should not consider ourselves weak or flee from facing the challenge. During the Coronavirus pandemic, India’s knowledge and science have not just proved themselves, they have evolved themselves. In New India, every Indian is keen on progress. Our government understands this spirit of the youth of a new India. The aspirations of more than 130 crore Indians inspire us to move forward rapidly.”

The Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 is being held from Feb 17th to 19th. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Shaping the Future Towards a Better Normal’. As many as 1600 delegates from more than 30 countries will participate and 30 products will be showcased during the three-day event.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ians_india: #Russia has now joined #India to seek an alternative to microblogging titan #Twitter (@Twitter), after it was used to support protesters backing Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. https://t.co/iXMPgVnqHq
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:48 am

    Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on ... - https://t.co/jr2pesDW6n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #India #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:36 am

    I wasn't given chance to fulfil promises: #Nepal PM Oli - https://t.co/a7gaDCvv5B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople #Pandemic
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:31 am

    #BitCoin jumps above $50,000 for first ... - https://t.co/rcFw78aevo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Amazon #AmazonCEO #AMazonUpdates #AndyJassy #AWB #BitcoinInINR #BitcoinIndia #BitcoinPricesTOday #BitCoinUpdates #BuyBitcoinOnline #JeffBezos #PurchaseBitcoin
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.