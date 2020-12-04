Legal notice to Kangana, Sikh body demands apology over derogatory tweets

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers and activists involved in the farmers protest against the Centre’s three Farm Laws, the committee’s president said on Friday.

“We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC said in a tweet on Friday.

The notice comes in the wake of a tweet from the actor alleging that the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi‘ also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in 100 rupees”.

In her tweet, she said, “Ha ha ha she is same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she is available for 100rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.” On Thursday, Ranaut was also embroiled in a bitter war of words with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the matter.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders for over a week demanding repealing of the Centre’s three new Farm Laws. The government on Thursday held fourth round of talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue. However, the talks on Thursday remained inconclusive once again. The next round is set for Saturday.

