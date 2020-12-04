India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Legal notice to Kangana, Sikh body demands apology over derogatory tweets

Legal notice to Kangana, Sikh body demands apology over derogatory tweets
December 04
14:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers and activists involved in the farmers protest against the Centre’s three Farm Laws, the committee’s president said on Friday.

“We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC said in a tweet on Friday.

The notice comes in the wake of a tweet from the actor alleging that the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi‘ also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in 100 rupees”.

In her tweet, she said, “Ha ha ha she is same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she is available for 100rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.” On Thursday, Ranaut was also embroiled in a bitter war of words with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the matter.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders for over a week demanding repealing of the Centre’s three new Farm Laws. The government on Thursday held fourth round of talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue. However, the talks on Thursday remained inconclusive once again. The next round is set for Saturday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Key Community Factors of the ... - https://t.co/NuGlpg9udT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #Betting #BettingReviews #CasinoTop10 #CasinoUSA #CasinosInIndia #EntertainmentIndustryIn2020 #GamingOnline #Lifestyle #PlayOnlineCasinoGamesInUSA
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 3:28 pm

    @ICC: INDIA WIN BY 11 RUNS 🇮🇳 What a sensational comeback after being 92/5 in their innings! #AUSvIND SCORECARD 👉 https://t.co/FpDYCXHojX https://t.co/FfvQUSIzlN
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 12:04 pm

    @ANI: India win by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia in Canberra; India lead the three-match series by 1-0 https://t.co/bNm1Yc4UaF
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 12:01 pm

    India warns #Canada of serious damage to ... - https://t.co/Cahb0JskGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CanadianGovernment #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaCanadaRelations #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 10:55 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.