Legends Cricket League: Sehwag, Harbhajan, Yuvraj part of India Maharajas team

January 04
12:31 2022
NEW DELHI: Legends League Cricket, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers revealed the name of the team to represent India along with the players representing the team on Tuesday.

The India Maharajas will represent India and players who will be part of that team are Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, NamanOjha, Manpreet Gony, HemangBadani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari.
The League will be played from January 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three power-packed teams. The other two teams would be representing Asia and the Rest of the World.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket in a statement said: “Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and rest of the World. It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans.”

Earlier, Legends League Cricket announced the Asia team as Asia Lions consisting of Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, RomeshKaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan. Younis Khan is being replaced by Kamran Akmal.

Players of the rest of the world shall be revealed very soon too. (ANI) 

