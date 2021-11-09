India Post News Paper

Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play controversial figure Jim Jones in new film

November 09
10:16 2021
WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio might essay the role of religious cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg.

Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch, reported Variety.
The upcoming project will be presented by MGM. DiCaprio might produce it alongside Jennifer Davisson through their Appian Way banner.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio will next be seen opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ for Netflix and in Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple Originals Films. (ANI)

