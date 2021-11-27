India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Lesson from Glasgow – Climate Change requires addressing the climate gap

Lesson from Glasgow – Climate Change requires addressing the climate gap
November 27
11:16 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

Weather and climate disasters have caused over $1.8 trillion in damage costs in the U.S. since 1980. Fresh off the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference just celebrated in Glasgow, environmental leaders and experts examined what was achieved and what was not, including the charge that developed countries blocked reparations to pay for the devastating impact climate change has already had on developing countries at the EMS Briefing on Nov 19. As global migration swells with climate refugees, the lack of resources in these countries will only  accelerate the pace of climate change rather than reversing it. The refugees generated under climate change will cause the expansion of global population migration and further accelerate the climate.

Water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what have been described as “climate migrants”.  The World Bank estimates that there may be over 200 million climate migrants by 2050.  Climate change can cause storm destruction and food insecurity that overwhelm the ability of governments to deal with them.

Ramon Cruz Diaz, Sierra Club, President of the Board of Directors, he is the first Latino President of the environmental organization and emphasizes justice and equity on environmental issues. He attended the COP26 at Glasgow. We know that to solve the climate crisis we need to move entirely beyond fossil fuels. At this conference, some developing countries proposed to stop any financial subsidies that may cause forest destruction. Another focus of the debate among countries is whether to phase out or gradually reduce the use of coal and chemical fuels, said Diaz.

Diaz said that the United States has advocated controlling the global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees for many years, but the UN General Assembly did not reach an agreement on this goal, and some countries questioned this data.

Alex de Sherbinin, Associate Director for Science Applications and a Senior Research Scientist at the Center for International Earth Science Information Network (CIESIN) Columbia Climate School and its Earth Institute,  said that American scientists are committed to controlling the global 1.5 degree temperature rise plan because every degree of temperature rise will affect Sea level and biological systems have a huge impact. If the current temperature is four degrees higher, it will have a devastating impact on the world. Climate change has also accelerated population mobility. The population from areas with less precipitation will migrate to areas with abundant soil and water. Scientists predict that by 2050, 48 to 216 million people in various regions will be forced to emigrate due to climatic factors.

Dana Johnson, Senior Director of Strategy and Federal Policy at WE ACT for Environmental Justice | WE ACT por Justicia Ambiental, spoke on the need to focus on environmental

justice and combat environmental racism in communities of color. It’s a horrible truth that low-income communities are the most heavily impacted by disasters, and climate change is no different.  The poor have the least resources to cope with climate change or the ability to recover from disasters. She believes that in recent years, some large companies have pretended to be concerned about environmental protection or the impact they have caused on the community, but they have not taken actual actions to improve.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBWeather and climate disastersCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.