India Post

Let Dhoni take a call on his retirement, says Shukla

Let Dhoni take a call on his retirement, says Shukla
February 15
11:01 2020
INDORE: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday saidex-India skipper M S Dhoni has a lot of cricketing career left and he only can decide when to hang up his boots.

Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a policy in place that allows a player to decide when to call it a day.

Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement, Shukla told reporters here.

The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement, he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket in 2014.

There is a lot of speculation over the retirement of the two-time World Cup winning India captain from limited overs formats of the game.

The popular cricketer from Jharkhand took a break from the game after Indias exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 50- over World Cup in England.

He is set to be back in action in the IPL, where he will lead the CSK, starting March 23.

Asked about workload management of cricketers, Shukla said fixtures for two international series should be charted out in such a way that players get proper time to rest in between.

Over the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London recently,he said, The police are investigating the case against him and law will take its own course.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Chawla,a key accused in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South Africa captain Hanse Cronje, in 12-day police custody. PTI

