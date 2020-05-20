Letâ€™s get those Six Pack Abs out- Ayush Kumra

Hey again! So todayâ€™s article is about something which we all crave desperately for in order to get acknowledged by everyone. Yes, Iâ€™m talking about six-pack Abs! So Itâ€™s almost a culture now and somewhere we all want to have them in order to look aesthetic!

Though most of the time our genetics do not support us in having them so easily and it just remains a dream for us. Well, it wonâ€™t be a problem anymore! In todayâ€™s video, I have discussed a few simple but yet effective exercises, which would help you in strengthening your core and along with proper diet, you would be able to see your abs soon.

As you can see in this thumbnail, it shows my transformation, which took some weeks, but then again it was all worth it when I finally got the results. One thing, which I would like to tell you, is that we all have abs already; itâ€™s just the layer of fat that affects their visibility. So when you aim at getting those abs out, you basically need to keep 2 things in your mind.

Firstly, when you do the exercises, it helps the muscle to become stronger and bigger while you are burning calories too. Secondly, when you control your diet, it enhances the process as the layer of fat starts getting vanished too.

Thus, if you used to think that itâ€™s all about exercises then Iâ€™m sure it must be clear by now that it isnâ€™t. Now, I would suggest you go and check out the video for yourself and start your workout because you have already waited a lot till now.

Wishing you luck! See you next time. Stay safe & stay motivated.

