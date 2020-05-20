Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Letâ€™s get those Six Pack Abs out- Ayush Kumra

Letâ€™s get those Six Pack Abs out- Ayush Kumra
May 20
20:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hey again! So todayâ€™s article is about something which we all crave desperately for in order to get acknowledged by everyone. Yes, Iâ€™m talking about six-pack Abs! So Itâ€™s almost a culture now and somewhere we all want to have them in order to look aesthetic!

Though most of the time our genetics do not support us in having them so easily and it just remains a dream for us. Well, it wonâ€™t be a problem anymore! In todayâ€™s video, I have discussed a few simple but yet effective exercises, which would help you in strengthening your core and along with proper diet, you would be able to see your abs soon. 

As you can see in this thumbnail, it shows my transformation, which took some weeks, but then again it was all worth it when I finally got the results. One thing, which I would like to tell you, is that we all have abs already; itâ€™s just the layer of fat that affects their visibility. So when you aim at getting those abs out, you basically need to keep 2 things in your mind.

Firstly, when you do the exercises, it helps the muscle to become stronger and bigger while you are burning calories too. Secondly, when you control your diet, it enhances the process as the layer of fat starts getting vanished too.

Thus, if you used to think that itâ€™s all about exercises then Iâ€™m sure it must be clear by now that it isnâ€™t. Now, I would suggest you go and check out the video for yourself and start your workout because you have already waited a lot till now.

Wishing you luck! See you next time. Stay safe & stay motivated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Letâ€™s get those Six Pack #Abs out- ... - https://t.co/IdUcJNJBtF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/k3Et3YRvA8
h J R

- May 20, 2020, 2:32 pm

RT @realDonaldTrump: Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed huâ€¦
h J R

- May 20, 2020, 1:18 pm

Aarogya Setu safest app in India: ... - https://t.co/IBr28SNmC5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/NtVqnUlIdp
h J R

- May 20, 2020, 10:52 am

Pompeo hailed for asking #China to release Tibetan holy monk - https://t.co/quBOFAjdSQ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/4yfod5vnVl
h J R

- May 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.