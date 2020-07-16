Letter to the editor

Why does only Vikas Dubey’s death need to be investigated?

Priyanka Vadra has demanded: “a judicial enquiry” by a sitting Supreme Court judge for a gangster called Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen a week ago, and was killed in a police encounter.

It is interesting to note that: Her sister-in-law Michelle Vadra died in a car crash on Delhi-Jaipur highway. Did she seek a probe? No.

Her brother-in-law Richard Vadra was found dead in his room at Muradabad. Did she seek a probe? No.

Her father-in-law Rajender Vadra was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a guest house. Did she seek a probe? No.

Three members of her family died under mysterious and suspicious circumstances, one after the other, but she did not even ask for a police investigation?

When two Sadhus & their driver were brutally killed in Palghar, Priyanka, Rahul & Sonia became invisible, never demanded any probe and put up 100 cases all over India to harass Arnab Goswami when he asked them to comment on the killings.

But today, when a gangster called Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen a week ago, was killed in a police encounter, Priyanka Vadra wants to know the truth. She demands : “a judicial enquiry” by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Why didn’t Priyanka Vadra want to know the truth behind the untimely and mysterious deaths of her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, father-in-law? Is it because she would not want the puboic to know the caiuse3d behind their death or how they died mysteriously?

The nation wants to know.

From Madhu Patel

Chicago

