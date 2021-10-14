India Post News Paper

Lewis Introduces Resolution Declaring October Hindu Heritage Month in ILL

October 14
15:09 2021
Shefali Barot

CHICAGO: State Representative Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, has introduced a house resolution to declare October 2021 as Hindu Heritage Month in the State of Illinois. He hopes to get this resolution passed in the upcoming veto session.

florida hinduThis resolution will recognize October 2021 as Hindu Heritage Month in Illinois to celebrate the traditions, values, and countless contributions this vibrant Hindu community has brought to our great state.

“My wife and I have been together for over 25 years. She, along with her entire family, immigrated from India and are Hindu,” Lewis said. “I have long enjoyed celebrating the heritage and tradition of Hindu culture.”

“Now is the perfect time to recognize the value of the Hindu community, and that’s why I am so excited about Representative Lewis’s resolution,” said Hari Bhai Patel, President of the Bharatiya Senior Citizens of Chicago.

Illinois could join many other states across the nation in celebrating Hindu Heritage Month this October.

“Hindu heritage, culture, tradition, and values have long enriched our great state,” said Lewis. “I think it’s time to get this resolution passed so we can focus on celebrating that unique heritage and culture.”

Representative Lewis serves the 45th House District, which includes all or portions of Addison, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, West Chicago, and Wood Dale in DuPage and Cook Counties.

Meanwhile Florida has taken a lead in declaring October as Hindu Heritage month.

