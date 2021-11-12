FIA Diwali and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Empire State Building India Post News Service Federation of Indian Associations of eight states commemorated Diwali, a major and 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by lighting the World famous Empire State...

Children 5-years and older now eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Ways to Keep Your Child Safe from COVID-19 Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet...

Indian American offers to pay Afghan lender to reunite 3-year old with her mother; Join the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees LOS ANGELES: Afghan parents are forced to sell their children to deal with poverty, the Wall Street Journal reports. Desperate to feed her family, Saleha, a housecleaner in western Afghanistan,...

Diwali by Jesse White Illinois Secretary of State The Festival of Light, Diwali was celebrated by IllinoisSecretary Of State Hon. Jesse White at his Office in Chicago downtown lastweek, with a number of invited guests and Indian Consul...

Celebration of Diwali in New England Geetha Patel NEW ENGLAND: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indo-American Community from New England celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 with a large...

Lewis sponsored resolution honoring Hindu Heritage Month passes Illinois House of Representatives Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A resolution co-sponsored by State Representative Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett) declaring October as Hindu Heritage Month in Illinois has passed in the Illinois House of Representatives. The resolution...

IAYT’s global virtual Yoga Symposiums Matra Raj Majmundar For the past 32 years (1989-2021), The International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) has been a precursor in promoting Yoga as a recognized and respected therapy. IAYT...

Gandhi event at Loyola University Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, hosted an event in honor of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy at the Loyola University of Chicago On October 29, 2021, Chaired by...

MAFS Dhanteras Puja Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) hosted a really well attended Dhanteras Puja ceremony at its new facility being set up on Devon Avenue right in the middle of India town,...

McDonald’s USA Addresses Financial Hurdles Facing Underserved Asian Pacific Islander American Students with APIA Scholarship 55 APIA students set to receive $500,000total in scholarships to help advance their academic journeys CHICAGO: A student inventor, a formerly homeless nursing major, and an aspiring teacher, can put...

Temple approval by Medina City Council delayed India Post News Service MINNESOTA: Indian Americans at large are upset by the delay in approval of Hindu temple by Medina City Council in Minnesota, which they feel quite unnecessary. ...

Nitu Chandra Srivastava on her Hollywood debut ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’ India Post News Service The film features Nitu as a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights to win her liberty against a gang who...

Sikh Religious Society organize four-Day Diwali Celebration Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The Sikh Religious Society, Palatine Gurdwara organized a four-day celebration to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali from November 4 to November 7 2021` in Palatine, a...

Sindhi Association of Metropolitan Chicago celebrates Diwali Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Sindhi Association of Metropolitan Chicago, one of the oldest organizations in Chicagoland, celebrated its Annual Diwali celebration on October 30, 2021at Ashton Place, Willow brook, a Chicago...

Teenager’s effort for Safety Awareness Highschooler Tanish Arora of Fremont held a Safety awareness booth at the India day event, educating kids about needs of Safety at home and outside. Fremont PD captain Washington and...

Texas Governor’s Diwali party attracts largest number of Indian Americans India Post News Service AUSTIN: Close to 100 Indian Texans from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin filled the Governor’s Mansion for Greg and Cecilia Abbott’s annual Diwali Party, which...

House Speaker Pelosi & Rep Danny Davis celebrate Diwali in Washington India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The U. S. Congressman Danny K Davis of Chicago, Illinois hosted a Congressional reception to Celebrate India’s oldest and one of the biggest festivals=...

Women in Cloud & Indiaspora launch community fundraising campaign to support women in India India Post News Service CHICAGO: Women in Cloud and Indiaspora announced the launch of a community fundraising campaign to provide cash assistance to women in India who have lost the primary earning member...

Teenager Khan Ali to COP26-Glasgow India Post News Service CHICAGO: A student leader Khan Ali of Mather High School Chicago, was selected to participate at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow along...