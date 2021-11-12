India Post News Paper

Lewis sponsored resolution honoring Hindu Heritage Month passes Illinois House of Representatives

Lewis sponsored resolution honoring Hindu Heritage Month passes Illinois House of Representatives
November 12
16:00 2021
Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: A resolution co-sponsored by State Representative Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett) declaring October as Hindu Heritage Month in Illinois has passed in the Illinois House of Representatives. 

The resolution recognized October 2021 as Hindu Heritage Month in Illinois to celebrate the traditions, values, and countless contributions the vibrant Hindu community has brought to our great state. Illinois joins many states across the nation in recognizing Hindu Heritage Month.

“I’ve been with my wife, who immigrated to the United States from India with her entire family, for over 25 years and the traditions of Hindu culture have long been a part of our family life,” said Lewis. “As Hindu people throughout our area celebrate Diwali, I can’t think of a better time for this resolution to have passed.”

“Hindu heritage, culture, tradition, and values enrich our great state in countless ways,” said Lewis. “I’m proud we have been able to recognize those contributions.” 

Representative Lewis serves the 45th House District, which includes all or portions of Addison, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, West Chicago, and Wood Dale in DuPage and Cook Counties.

