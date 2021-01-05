India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

LG Display’s OLED panel receives eye protection certification

LG Display’s OLED panel receives eye protection certification
January 05
11:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SEOUL: LG Display, the world’s leading large size OLED panel maker, said on Tuesday that its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV panel has received an eye protection certification for low blue light emission.

Its OLED display became the industry’s first TV panel to win accreditation from Eyesafe, a U.S.-based eye protection certification agency, according to LG Display.

Eyesafe developed standards for eye protection in cooperation with TUV Rheinland AG, a German technical test service and certification organisation. It measures blue light, which can cause sore eyes and even sleep disorders when people are excessively exposed to it, reports Yonhap news agency. The certification requirements state that the proportion of harmful blue light out of a product’s total blue light emissions must be less than 50 per cent.

LG Display said its 65-inch OLED TV panel meets the standards with the portion of harmful blue light standing at only 34 percent, the lowest among TV panels and about half of that of liquid crystal display (LCD) TV panels.

Unlike LCD, OLED does not require a backlight unit since it uses self-lighting pixels. LG Display said it plans to showcase OLED display solutions that highlight protection to users’ eyes and health at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will be held online next week.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dalai Lama congratulates Pelosi on ... - https://t.co/7n1RjYOXuI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DalaiLama #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:45 am

    SII, Bharat Biotech bury the hatchet - https://t.co/x4Pryui696 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdarPoonawala #AnthonyFauci #BharatBiotech #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:38 am

    India has increased speed, scale ... - https://t.co/ZsRG2n3m3G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #DailyCasesIndia #DevelopmentSpeed #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaDevelopmentSpeed #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:34 am

    India's CEC not visiting #Kazakhstan ... - https://t.co/4Oqu8TPCR0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiasChiefElectionCommissioner #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.