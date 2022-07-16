India Post News Paper

LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 3-year hiatus

July 16
12:09 2022
SEOUL: Sexual minorities in South Korea held an annual festival in downtown Seoul on Saturday after a pandemic-driven three-year hiatus, with Christian and other conservative groups opposing the high-profile event.

The 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival took place at Seoul Plaza, bringing together members of the LGBTQ community — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons — as well as their supporters and human rights activists, Yonhap news agency reported.

 

