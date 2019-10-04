Liberalisation of e-tourist visa regime

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO: The government of India has liberalized the e-Tourist visa regime, a statement issued by the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. According to the new regime, a short duration e-visa for tourists, with one month validity with visa fee of $25 has been introduced; To encourage off-season (April-June) tourism, visa fee of $25 has been reduced to $10.

Validity of the regular e-tourist visa with fee of $80 has been increased from current permissible one year to five years with multiple entry; Fee for one year e-tourist visa has been reduced from $80 to $40.

The e-tourist visa fee structure is summarised below:-

Further details are available on indianvisaonline.gov.in.

