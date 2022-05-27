India Post News Paper

Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for ‘Trial Period’

Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for 'Trial Period'
May 27
11:55 2022
MUMBAI: Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for ‘Mister Mummy’, she has now started working on a new project titled ‘Trial Period’. On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans and followers.
She dropped a video from her car while heading to the sets. Alongside the clip, she penned a brief note expressing her excitement about shooting for her “fourth project” of the year.

“On my way to yet another new beginning — new film ‘Trial Period’. Fourth one this year..hell ya it feels good,” she wrote. ‘Trial Period’ is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film. (ANI)

Also Read: Riteish, Genelia welcome second baby boy

ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentGenelia DeshmukhHollywoodMister MummyMister Mummy Release DatemoviesTrial PeriodTrial Period movie Shooting
