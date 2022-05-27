Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for ‘Trial Period’ MUMBAI: Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for ‘Mister Mummy’, she has now started working on a new project titled ‘Trial Period’. On Friday, Genelia took to...

Twitter fined USD 150 million over alleged user-privacy violations WASHINGTON: Twitter has faced a big blow as Federal Trade Commission levied a USD 150 million fine on the microblogging site, alleging that the company illegally used peoples’ personal data...

Sony pledges to double its mobile games in three years LONDON: Sony, the Multinational conglomerate company behind PlayStation (PS) has revealed its game release plans for the near future. According to GSM Arena, during its annual investor day, the company...

US not looking at Cold War, wants China to adhere to international rules: Blinken WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the Biden administration is not seeking a “Cold War” with China but wants Beijing to adhere to international rules. He also...

India’s Praggnanandhaa loses Chessable Masters’ title to China’s Ding Liren NEW DELHI: After a successful campaign in the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost to China’s Ding Liren in the final on Friday. The last...

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister...

How far has the Quad moved in Tokyo? NEW DELHI: Having gained momentum with the first virtual meeting of its leaders in March last year, the Quad Summit held in Tokyo on Tuesday was the fourth interaction of...

ZEE5 Global brings you the RRRoarof S.S. Rajamouliâ€™s RRR in the Original Language, Telugu World Digital Premiere of RRR in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on May 20th ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian contenthas been continually bringing a wide variety...

FIA Chicago celebrates Motherâ€™s Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago (FIA), a 501-(C)3 organization celebrated Motherâ€™s Day and Kick off fundraising for grand Gala signature event Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on...

Dramatech presenting Hindi play â€˜Ek Mamuli Aadmiâ€™ in June Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: After a gap of two years, Dramatech (USA) plans to bring to Chicagoland a poignant two-act Hindi play â€˜Ek Mamuli Aadmiâ€™ by Ashok Lal and directed by...

Bollywood legend Hema MaliniÂ supports ISKCON Naperville India Post News Service NAPERVILLE: A special fundraising dinner for the construction of the new temple, ISKCON Radha Shyamasundar was held on May 15th, 2022 at ISKCON Naperville. The fundraising...

LA Sargam presents musical revival Harshi Gill After a hiatus imposed by Covid and the unfortunate and untimely demise of the chief founder of LA Sargam, Avtar Chadda, Dr. Parvin Syal and Nirmal Sandhu, associated...

Can Royal Challengers Bangalore win TATA IPL 2022? The road to the final match of TATA IPL 2022 is not so distant anymore. After a total of 70 matches Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow SuperGiants, and Royal Challengers...

MAFS successfully holds mini fundraiser 2022 Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: MAFS 30th year MiniFundraiser took place on May 14 2022 celebrating the 30th anniversary of the organization and commemorating Asian American Heritage month. The venue of the...

Mandala launches new HQ at Devon Avenue India Post News Service CHICAGO: Mandala South Asian Performing Arts launches New Headquarter at National India Hub on May 19 2022 at 2642 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago . Invited guests Alderwoman...

Most Indo-Americans weigh behind Mayor Lily Mei for State Senate India Post News Service California voters have the brand new districts theyâ€™ll use to elect their members of Congress and state legislators, after the stateâ€™s independent redistricting commission voted unanimously...

Multi-faith clergy held candlelight vigil for Buffalo shooting victims India Post News Service NEW YORK: Religious leaders belonging to diverse religions and denominations held a candlelight vigil and prayers for Buffalo supermarket shooting victims in Reno (Nevada) on May...

Saahas for cause recognized for stellar community workÂ Sheetal Ayyatan Saahas for Cause was formed in 2019 with the aim of serving the South Asian society of Southern California. Since its inception, founder and current Executive Director Payal...

Millions of children at risk of losing health insurance as COVID-19 emergency coverage ends Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service With the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) set to expire this year ending the federal guarantee of continuous Medicaid coverage during the pandemic, states...