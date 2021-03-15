India Post News Paper

Lilly Singh wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ mask at 2021 Grammys

Lilly Singh wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ mask at 2021 Grammys
March 15
11:17 2021
WASHINGTON: At the Grammy Awards 2021, YouTube sensation and talk show host Lilly Singh made a statement by wearing a face mask that showed her support for the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

Lilly, who has been vocal about her support for the protesting farmers, posted photos from the Grammys ceremony on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen wearing a mask with a message that read, “I stand with farmers”.
In the caption, she wrote, “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs.”

For the ceremony, other than the mask, Lilly picked a black outfit paired with a smart blazer and accessorised her look with multiple neckpieces and hoop earrings. Earlier this year, American pop star Rihanna had tweeted addressing the farmers’ protest in India. Rihanna had extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India’s capital.

Apart from her, several other international celebrities such as Trevor Noah, Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year’s festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (ANI) 

