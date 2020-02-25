Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Limited immediate risk from Covid-19 to India pharma sector’

‘Limited immediate risk from Covid-19 to India pharma sector’
February 25
15:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The immediate risk to the Indian pharma industry from the supply shortages of key raw materials from China due to coronavirus outbreak is limited, a market report said on Monday. However, according to the HDFC Securities’ report, in the event of an extended shutdown, the industry faces risk of supply disruption and increased input cost.

“Most companies have an inventory of 3-4 months and are closely monitoring the situation,” the report said. “It is difficult to ascertain specific impact at this stage but a prolonged shutdown will impact the entire supply chain which could have knock-on effect on the cost of goods produced globally.”

At present, India’s pharma industry’s dependence on China for key starting materials (KSM) or active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) is “very high”. As per DGCIS data, share of China in bulk drug and intermediates imports was 67 per cent at $2.4 bn in FY19.

“We believe over a longer-term the Indian API industry would stand to benefit as regulators encourage investments and incentivise the API industry to reduce dependence on China,” the report said. “Also, the cost arbitrage has narrowed between Indian and Chinese manufacturers given stricter environmental and compliance regulations in addition to increased labour cost in China.” IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

  • Yes (71%, 24 Votes)
  • No (29%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 34

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet those who have been injured in #DelhiViolence &…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:59 am

Trump says US confronting #Pakistan on terrorism - https://t.co/ynOUjgaxtC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hlUtU3Ls1j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:33 am

Trump to seek Indian cos' business expansion in US - https://t.co/du7GjA5fuW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ASJFtJF4eY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:25 am

'Limited immediate risk from Covid-19 to #India pharma sector' - https://t.co/C9WIKANFZi Get your news featured us… https://t.co/zkuV4bYA1o
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.