Lincolnwood community supports Jesal Patel in Mayoral Bid

Lincolnwood community supports Jesal Patel in Mayoral Bid
April 01
13:10 2021
CHICAGO: A community activist Jesal Patel declared his candidacy for the office of the Village Mayor during the recent meet and greet held on March 25th, 2021 at Holiday Inn, Skokie, with  many prominent members of Lincolnwood declaring  their support and allegiance for him

Commencing the program. Susan Patel thanked everyone coming to support Jesal while. Nick Patel talked about the great work that Jesal has done since 2007. Guests also talked about how, under the leadership of Jesal and the Lincolnwood Alliance Party, Lincolnwood has been better able to navigate the challenging times during covid-19 pandemic and has seen a robust economic period.

 Jesal reminisced about spending his childhood in the Village of Lincolnwood and expressed his love for the village. Jesalâ€™s father Babu Patel, who is a very well known community leader, urged everyone to vote for Jesal to make Lincolnwood prosperous and a safe place to live. One of candidates for the office of trustee, Mohammed Saleem also addressed the guests at the event.

Jesal, in  his address at the meet and greet, mentioned how his career has helped him understand the challenges faced by homeowners as well as business owners especially during the pandemic. Jesal has been a Trustee in Lincolnwood since 2007 and has served as Board liaison to multiple Village committees and boards.

The Lincolnwood Alliance team, under Jesal Patelâ€™s proven leadership, promises to build an inclusive and welcoming village through transparent governance by involving the Lincolnwood residents in the decision-making process.

Jesal requested everyone to go for early voting which is at Oakton Community College 7701 N Lincoln Mon-Fri 9am – 5pm and on weekends 10am – 4pm through April 5th,2021.  Election Day is April 6 and voters can find their polling place at.

